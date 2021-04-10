Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of The New Home worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The New Home by 149,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The New Home in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Home by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The New Home by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The New Home Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

