Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Secoo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Secoo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.55. Secoo Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

