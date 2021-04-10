renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $197,162.02

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $197,162.02 and approximately $192,726.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00298125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.00759085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,233.97 or 0.99496277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.00721147 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

