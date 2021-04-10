Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $150,406.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,906,632 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

