Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 377,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit