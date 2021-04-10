Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 377,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

