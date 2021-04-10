Richardson Electronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 884% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

