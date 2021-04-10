Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.55). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

