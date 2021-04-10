Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $421.58 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.13 and its 200 day moving average is $406.34. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.