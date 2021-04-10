Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

ROXG stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.87 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

