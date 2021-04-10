RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. RPM International has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

