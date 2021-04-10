salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

