Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

