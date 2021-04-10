SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBFG opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

