Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 46,719 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

