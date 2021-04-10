Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 5,701 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $48,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,971,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,054,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

