Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $58,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

