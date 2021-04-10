Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of Lumentum worth $55,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,386,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

