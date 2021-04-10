Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 123,234 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

