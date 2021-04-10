Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.