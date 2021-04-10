Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 222%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

STNG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 727,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,213,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

