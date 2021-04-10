Scotiabank Trims Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price to $2.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.43.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.