Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

