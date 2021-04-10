SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.