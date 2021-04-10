SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.94 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $341,617. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

