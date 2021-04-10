SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

