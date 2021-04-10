SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SEI Investments by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

