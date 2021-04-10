Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,362.12

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,362.12 ($30.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,397 ($31.32). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,391 ($31.24), with a volume of 443,895 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,259.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,361.79.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

