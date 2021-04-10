Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 10,634 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.90 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

