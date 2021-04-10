Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 6781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

