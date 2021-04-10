Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $62.50. 174,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at $349,714,178.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,050,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

