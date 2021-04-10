Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.34. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

