Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post $42.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.95 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $102.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $907.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 731,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.