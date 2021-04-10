Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 124,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,577,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

