SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. 6,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,374 shares.The stock last traded at $54.39 and had previously closed at $54.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

