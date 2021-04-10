SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. 6,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,374 shares.The stock last traded at $54.39 and had previously closed at $54.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.