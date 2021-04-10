Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 15,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,806,776.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,886,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

