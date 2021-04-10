SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

