SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $26,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

