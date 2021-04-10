SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $29,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

