SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $26,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $12.46 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

