SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,231 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

