SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $31,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

