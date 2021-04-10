SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $18,186.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,677,895 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

