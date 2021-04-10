Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

