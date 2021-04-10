Space Cow Boy Hits Market Capitalization of $910,494.49 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $910,494.49 and approximately $162,689.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $27.87 or 0.00046264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,608 coins and its circulating supply is 32,666 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.