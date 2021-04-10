SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

