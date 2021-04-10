Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $544,085.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $105.49 million and $544,085.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

