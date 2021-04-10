Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,559 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

