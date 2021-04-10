Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

