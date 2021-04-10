Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.54. 347,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Sprout Social has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

