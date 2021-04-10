Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.54. 347,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Sprout Social has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit