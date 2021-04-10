Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,502 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.
  • On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

